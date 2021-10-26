Serial Shower Creep Stalking Women in University of Minnesota Dorms

CHEAT SHEET
University of Minnesota police are on the hunt for a campus pervert who has attempted to film female students as they showered on at least three occasions. Reports of the Peeping Tom—two filed a fortnight ago and one last week—have students shaken, with some choosing to coordinate shower times. The university’s police chief, Matt Clark, said that an investigation has been opened, with authorities looking at surveillance footage and pooling resources with other local agencies. The footage has not been shared with the wider campus community. “If you put out the image, and it’s not the right person, that’s pretty detrimental,” Clark said, adding that wrongly collaring a suspect would “taint witness and victim testimony.”