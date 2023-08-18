FIFA Boss Says Equal Prize in Women’s World Cup Wouldn’t ‘Solve Anything’
‘CONVINCE US MEN’
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday that giving the soccer Women’s World Cup equal prize money to that of its male counterpart “would not solve anything” and dismissed demands for the move as a “slogan.” Infantino spoke at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention ahead of the conclusion of this year’s tournament in a final game between England and Spain on Sunday. He said the 2023 Women’s World Cup “didn’t lose any money” and had made over $570 million but poured cold water on calls from the tournament’s athletes about boosting the prize money. The prize pools are currently $440 million for men but just $152 million for women. He said women should “pick the right battles.” “You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it. Just do it.” He said equalizing the World Cup prizes wouldn’t fix anything “because it’s one month every four years and it’s a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players.”