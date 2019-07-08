CHEAT SHEET
Women’s World Cup Final Draws Bigger Audience Than 2018 Men’s Final
The Women’s World Cup final Sunday drew more viewers than the men’s World Cup final match one year ago. The game garnered a 10.0 household rating in overnight markets—up about 20 percent from the 2018 men’s final between France and Croatia. The American 2-0 shutout over the Netherlands is also the highest-rated soccer telecast in the United States since the last women’s World Cup final in 2015. As the reigning world champions accepted their trophy after the game, fans in the packed stadium chanted “Equal pay!” Earlier this year, the American women sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for “purposeful gender discrimination,” demanding equal pay to their male counterparts.