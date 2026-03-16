This Beginner-Friendly Sex Toy Brand Makes Vibrators Less Intimidating

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Sex toys can be intimidating if you’ve never dipped your toe into this proverbial pond. From fancy vibrators with 20+ settings to prostate stimulators that can be controlled remotely using an app, there is no shortage of innovative (read: intimidating) sex toys on the market. Woo More Play’s mission is to make self-pleasure fun—not scary—offering a selection of approachable, discreet, and travel-friendly sex toys for beginners and sex toy enthusiasts alike. Plus, not only are they cute, but they don’t look like sex toys.
If you’re a sucker for a fun design (and sex toys that don’t immediately look like a vibrator at first glance), you’ll love the brand’s Mushroom Vibez vibrator.
It also features a thoughtful stem design that makes for easy handling. After all, there’s nothing worse than using a vibrator that requires a lot of maneuvering to use.
Despite being newbie-friendly, this personal massager still packs a punch. In fact, even if you’re well-versed with years of sex toy experience, you’ll love this mushroom-inspired vibe. With 10 different vibration settings ranging from a quiet buzz to intense pulsing (warning: this setting is a little louder), you’ll never get bored exploring.