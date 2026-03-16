This Beginner-Friendly Sex Toy Brand Makes Vibrators Less Intimidating

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Sex toys can be intimidating if you’ve never dipped your toe into this proverbial pond. From fancy vibrators with 20+ settings to prostate stimulators that can be controlled remotely using an app, there is no shortage of innovative (read: intimidating) sex toys on the market. Woo More Play’s mission is to make self-pleasure fun—not scary—offering a selection of approachable, discreet, and travel-friendly sex toys for beginners and sex toy enthusiasts alike. Plus, not only are they cute, but they don’t look like sex toys.

If you’re a sucker for a fun design (and sex toys that don’t immediately look like a vibrator at first glance), you’ll love the brand’s Mushroom Vibez vibrator.

Woo More Play Mushroom Vibez Personal Massager This discreet clitoral vibrator was designed with beginners in mind and is engineered for both solo and partner play. It’s made of premium, BPA- and phthalate-free body-safe silicone and is whisper-quiet, making it great for roommates and travel. Shop At Woo More Play $ 48

It also features a thoughtful stem design that makes for easy handling. After all, there’s nothing worse than using a vibrator that requires a lot of maneuvering to use.

Despite being newbie-friendly, this personal massager still packs a punch. In fact, even if you’re well-versed with years of sex toy experience, you’ll love this mushroom-inspired vibe. With 10 different vibration settings ranging from a quiet buzz to intense pulsing (warning: this setting is a little louder), you’ll never get bored exploring.

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