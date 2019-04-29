Woodstock 50 Has Been Canceled

Woodstock 50, originally billed as a revival of the iconic 1969 music festival, has been canceled, the organizers announced in a Monday statement cited by Billboard. “Despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees,” Dentsu Aegis Network, which is bankrolling the festival, said in a statement. “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”