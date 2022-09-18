Woody Allen Says Next Movie Will Be His Last Before Retirement

CHEAT SHEET
Facing a tarnished legacy, octogenarian director Woody Allen said he will retire from filmmaking upon completion of his upcoming movie, according to an interview with the Spanish outlet La Vanguardia. “I will make one more movie and retire to write novels,” he said. According to Variety, Allen is currently working on his 50th film, which will be shot in French and will be styled in the same “same vein as ‘Match Point.’” Allen has long faced allegations—which he has vehemently denied—that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in the 1990s. His 2020 memoir was slated to be published by Hachette, though it dropped the book after employees revolted; Arcade Publishing printed it instead.