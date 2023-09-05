Woody Allen Defends Spanish Football Chief: Kiss ‘Did Not Burn Down a School’
PIPE DOWN
Disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen has come to the defense of Luis Rubiales after Rubiales was criticized for kissing soccer player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent at the World Cup final last month. Many have condemned the Spanish football president, demanding that he resign. But in an interview with The Daily Mail shortly after the screening of his new French drama thriller, Coup de Chance, at the Venice Film Festival, Allen said, “The kiss on the soccer player was wrong, but it did not burn down a school. He has the duty to apologize and go ahead.” He continued: “It is difficult to understand that a person can lose their job and be penalized in that way for kissing someone.” Allen has come under fire for allegedly molesting his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child. She came out with her accusations in 1992, but Allen has denied them and has not been charged.