Woody Allen: I’ve ‘Done Everything the MeToo Movement Would Love to Achieve’
Woody Allen, the director who has repeatedly been accused of molestation by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, said this week that he’s “done everything the MeToo movement would love to achieve.” Allen was defending comments he made in 2018, claiming he “should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement.” He added this week: “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I’ve employed women in the top capacity for years and we’ve always paid them the equal of men.” Amazon last year terminated its four-movie contract with the Oscar winner over comments he made about Farrow’s accusations and the #MeToo movement, triggering Allen to file a $68 million lawsuit against the company. Scarlett Johansson defended the director earlier this week, and Farrow responded by saying Johansson “has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”