Nobody Wants to Publish Woody Allen’s Memoir: Report

Disgraced director Woody Allen reportedly tried to pitch a memoir to at least “four major publishing houses” late last year, but was rebuffed or met with indifference. Executives at the four publishing firms told The New York Times that Allen’s agent’s pitch was brushed off or met with a “hard pass”—with some publishers not willing to read any of the director’s full manuscript. The executives reportedly said the coldness towards Allen’s pitch stemmed from his #MeToo scandal that recently regained steam when his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, again accused him of sexually assaulting her as a child. Allen’s production company and publicist reportedly did not respond to the Times’ request for comment. Allen’s longtime agent, John Burnham, told the newspaper that he couldn’t “discuss his business.”

This comes as Allen is locked in a legal battle with Amazon after the company nixed a four-movie deal with the director. Allen had already completed one of the movies, but Amazon did not release it.