Woody Allen’s Son Is a Genius

Looks like this family has more than one wise guy. Ronan Farrow, Woody Allen’s son from his relationship with actress Mia Farrow, has been selected as a Rhodes scholar. Farrow graduated from Bard College in 2004, and graduated from Yale Law School in 2009, when he was only 20. He currently serves as a special adviser to the secretary of state for global youth issues. Thirty-one other American students received the prestigious scholarships, which provide all expenses for study at Oxford University.