‘Cheers’ Stars Reveal Skipping Taping to Take Shrooms
BOYS ON A BOAT
Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson are getting candid about a time they skipped out on work from Cheers and got high instead. The New York Post reports that the two veteran actors made the revelation while interviewing fellow Cheers alum George Wendt on a Wednesday episode of their podcast called “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.” “John had just bought a boat,” Wendt said of his Cheers co-star John Ratzenberger, who portrayed Cliff Clavin on the show. “And he was anxious to show it off, so we cooked up this little getaway.” “We get on the boat,” Danson, 76, recalled. “Kelsey [Grammer] immediately had been up all night playing cards, went down to the lower bunk and fell asleep the whole way.” “Woody turns to me and goes, ‘Have you ever had mushrooms?’ And I go, ‘No. No, I haven’t.’ And he said, ‘Well, this will be a good time. We have nothing to do. We’ll be out on a boat,’” Danson recalled Harrelson saying. Danson then overindulged in the mushrooms and began to panic. Harrelson, who appeared to be an old pro with the psychedelic, was stretched out on a bed relaxing. Danson said that Wendt was able to calm his nerves while he came down from the high.