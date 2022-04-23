‘Words Only Hurt If You’ve Never Been Punched in the Face:’ Chris Rock Takes on Will Smith Smack

Read it at The Baltimore Sun
Nearly a month after getting smacked on live TV by Will Smith at the Oscars, Chris Rock is taking time on stage during his Ego Death World Tour to confront the now infamous incident. Before a nearly sold-out crowd in Baltimore Friday, The Baltimore Sun reports that Rock, 57, said he had some “nicks and bruises,” but “for the most part I’ve healed.” During his 90-minute set, Rock then blasted what he described as the country’s growing sensitivity to mockery. “America is in trouble,” the Brooklyn-born comedian said, because “everybody’s scared they’re going to offend someone.” Rock added: “Words only hurt if you’ve never been punched in the face.” The Sun reports that some tickets for the performance fetched over $600.