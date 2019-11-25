EXILED?
World Anti-Doping Agency Panel Proposes Banning Russia From Global Sports for 4 Years: NYT
A World Anti-Doping Agency committee recommended that Russia be banned from global sports events for four years following violations in doping regulations, The New York Times reports. The recommendations, put together by a panel that had investigated Russia’s adherence to anti-doping rules, say the country should be banned from international competitions for four years—including next year’s Olympics in Tokyo. The committee recommended that Russian athletes compete with neutral uniforms and refrain from raising their flag at the Olympics, much like the 2018 competition in PyeongChang. Russian government officials would reportedly be barred from attending sports events, and the country would be banned from hosting sporting events for four years under the recommendations.
A final ruling on the committee’s proposals is expected at the next WADA board meeting on Dec. 9, and the board is expected to approve the recommendations. However, the punishments could be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A WADA spokesman has not commented publicly on the matter.