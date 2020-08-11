CHEAT SHEET
World Reaches Grim New Milestone of 20 Million Coronavirus Cases
NO END IN SIGHT
Read it at Johns Hopkins University
The global total of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 20 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States, the nation with by far the largest number of cases, makes up about one fourth of the worldwide total, having passed 5 million confirmed cases Sunday. At just over 3 million cases and 2.2 million cases respectively, Brazil and India are the second and third most affected countries. The landmark figure comes as coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise worldwide, nearing 750,000 total. The U.S. tops death figures at 163,100 deaths, followed by Brazil with 101,049 deaths.