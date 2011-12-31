World Starts Ringing In New Year

CHEAT SHEET
More than 1.5 million people gathered in boats and along the harbor shores of Sydney, Australia, to see a magnificent fireworks display as the clock struck midnight, marking the beginning of 2012. The countdown begins in major cities like London, more than 250,000 are expected watched fireworks show along the Thames. Tens of thousands gathered on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, while revelers in Amsterdam took part in the Dutch tradition of the first "kiss" between two giant inflatable puppets at the stroke of midnight. More than a million people are expected to gather in New York's Times Square to see the ball drop and ring in the new year amid live performances by Lady Gaga, Placido Domingo, and more.