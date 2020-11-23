World’s Largest Latex Glove Manufacturer Closes Factories After 2,000 Workers Get COVID-19

Read it at Reuters
The world’s largest manufacturer of latex gloves will be temporarily shuttering some of its factories due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak, authorities said. As reported by Reuters, over 2,000 workers across Top Glove’s Malaysia facilities have recently tested positive for the virus. “All those who tested positive have been hospitalized and their close contacts have been quarantined to avoid infecting other workers,” Malaysian health minister Noor Hisham Abdullah said. The majority of cases were from foreign workers, Noor Hisham said.