World's Smallest Man Dies

At only 29 inches tall, He Pingping was larger than life: The world’s smallest man died over the weekend. The 21-year-old was in Rome filming a TV spot when he began suffering chest problems. He Pingping was born in China’s Inner Mongolia—which was also, miraculously, home to the world’s tallest man for a period of time. (See pictures of He Pingping with the 7’9” Bao Xishun here.) The Guinness Book of World Records says it will soon announce He Pingping’s heir; one Nepalese man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, who claims he’s only 20 inches tall, said he deserved the title in February.