World’s Tiniest Surviving Baby Born in San Diego Hospital

A San Diego hospital on Wednesday announced the birth of what is believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving baby, the Associated Press reports. The girl, born at 23 weeks and weighing about 8.6 ounces, spent almost five months in the neonatal intensive care unit of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns before being discharged his month as a healthy 5-pound infant. The baby, named Saybie, is reportedly ranked as having the lowest birth weight ever recorded in the University of Iowa’s Tiniest Baby Registry. The mother said she had “preeclampsia and very high blood pressure” so Saybie needed to be delivered prematurely. She recalled doctors telling her husband that he would have about an hour with Saybie before she died, but her daughter survived the hour and the subsequent weeks.