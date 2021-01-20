‘Worst Cooks in America’ Winner, Husband Charged With Killing South Carolina Toddler

Read it at FOX Carolina
Ariel Robinson—who once won Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America— finds herself in the public eye again after being arrested in connection with the killing of a 3-year-old child. Last week, police in Greenville County, South Carolina, received a call about an unresponsive child who was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital on Thursday. Robinson and her husband Jerry Robinson were charged with homicide by child abuse on Tuesday. It is not clear how the child was related to the Robinsons. After winning season 20 of Worst Cooks in America, Robinson told FOX Carolina that she had five children.