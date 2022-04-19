Would-Be Kardashian Jurors Trash-Talk Family to Their Faces
‘JUST A BIG NO’
The power quartet of Kim, Kris, Khloe, and Kylie were all seated front-row in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors in a new lawsuit against the Kardashians aired their grievances with the family’s wealth and celebrity. One man blurted out that he had “a very negative perception of the parties and I’m not sure I could be unbiased,” while another said that anything that had “to do with their names is just a big no for me.” A mother being evaluated said she had prevented her teenage daughter from catching episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don’t think they were the best role models,” she said. “I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them.” Another woman sniffed that she “sincerely” hoped “none of these people get any wealthier because of this.” The lawsuit, brought against the Kardashians by Blac Chyna, a model and former fiancée of Rob Kardashian, alleges that the family ruined Chyna’s career, targeting her both “financially and emotionally.” The family themselves seemed unfazed by Monday’s proceedings, however, as they smiled and chatted during breaks according to the Associated Press. Jury selection is expected to resume on Thursday.