Writers Guild of America Authorizes Strike Ahead of Contract Deadline

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted in favor of authorizing a strike merely a week before the union’s contract is set to expire on May 1. Late Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported 96.3 percent of the 6,310 Guild writers who cast ballots voted in favor of the strike authorization. Negotiations between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers could still lead to an agreement that avoids the strike. The negotiations are set to resume Tuesday. The alliance said in a statement that its members are “committed to reaching a deal at the bargaining table that keeps the industry working.”