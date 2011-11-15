CHEAT SHEET
    WSJ on Obamacare: Told Ya So!

    With the Supreme Court agreeing to consider the constitutionality of President Obama’s health-care reform, Wall Street Journal editorialists are in the mood to gloat. The court’s move “makes those who cavalierly dismissed the very idea of a challenge two years ago look, well, constitutionally challenged.” Lower-circuit judges—both Republicans and Democrats—have been split, the editorial points out, and the Supremes are allowing for an unprecedented five and a half hours to hear oral arguments. If the Journal is already running victory laps now, what will it do if the law is actually overturned?

