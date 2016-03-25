WSJ Pledges to End Gender, Race Pay Gaps

CHEAT SHEET
The Wall Street Journal is pledging to end its gender and race pay gaps in newsroom salaries, the newspaper’s editor announced to staff Thursday. Union data recently revealed that white men make a lot more money than everyone else at publications owned by Dow Jones & Co. Editor Gerard Baker wrote in a staff-wide memo: “I am personally committed to eliminating it as a matter of urgency. We have the finest journalists in the world and I am anxious to ensure that we reward them properly and equitably.”