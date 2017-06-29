WSJ: Russians Discussed Sending Clinton Emails to Flynn

A Republican operative reportedly made an independent effort to obtain emails hacked from Hillary Clinton’s private server, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday; and documents suggest Russian hackers discussed getting the emails directly to former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. The operative in question, Peter W. Smith, allegedly implied he had a connection to Flynn, who has been under federal investigation for his ties to Russian officials. Eric York, a man who claims he searched for access to the emails on behalf of Smith, told the Journal that Smith told him: “I’m talking to Michael Flynn about this—if you find anything, can you let me know?” Smith, who died last month, also reportedly said in emails that Flynn’s consulting firm was involved. U.S. officials investigating Russian meddling believe Russian hackers were discussing how to get Clinton’s emails and send them to Flynn through an “intermediary,” according to the newspaper.
