WSJ: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

The Wall Street Journal reports that Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad is still hiding chemical weapons, despite leading the West to believe they had been removed a year ago. International weapons inspectors and U.S. and European officials say the Syrian regime exercised heavy control over what they saw during inspections. “Nobody should be surprised that the regime is cheating,” Robert Ford, U.S. ambassador to Syria under President Obama said.