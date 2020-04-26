CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Wuhan Says Its Hospitals Have No COVID-19 Patients
UNBELIEVABLE
Read it at The New York Times
Health authorities in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday that there were no COVID-19 patients in any of its hospitals. The city of 11 million people was the first in the world to lock down to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious virus. Wuhan has reported only 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths despite indications that the virus originated in a wet market there in January. Makeshift hospitals have been cleared and the government allowed outbound traffic on April 7. Officials say the entire city now has just 12 active cases and no new infections.