CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Wuhan Says Its Hospitals Have No COVID-19 Patients

    UNBELIEVABLE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    AFP/Getty Images

    Health authorities in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday that there were no COVID-19 patients in any of its hospitals. The city of 11 million people was the first in the world to lock down to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious virus. Wuhan has reported only 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths despite indications that the virus originated in a wet market there in January. Makeshift hospitals have been cleared and the government allowed outbound traffic on April 7. Officials say the entire city now has just 12 active cases and no new infections.

    Read it at The New York Times