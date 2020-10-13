Pick Up this Discounted Wusthof Traveler’s Kit and Never Be Without Good Knives
- Wüsthof Gourmet Traveler’s Set, $100 (33% off)
- The kit comes with a paring knife, a serrated knife, a 6” cook’s knife, kitchen shears, a corkscrew, and a sharpener (and in its own carrying case)
Do you ever head out of town to an AirBnB or vacation rental and you’re stuck without a good set of knives? It sucks to be stuck with castaways when you’re trying to cook a stress-free meal on vacation. Instead of putting your cutlery up to chance, pick up the Wüsthof Gourmet Traveler’s Set for $100 and you’ll never be without the proper tools. It comes with a paring knife, a serrated knife, a 6” cook’s knife, kitchen shears, a corkscrew, and a sharpener (and in its own carrying case).
