WWE Star Ric Flair Announces Split from Fifth Wife
CALLING IT QUITS
75-year-old wrestler Ric Flair is back on the market after announcing his split from his fifth wife Wendy Barlow on Monday. The WWE star broke the news via an Instagram statement. According to Flair, he and Barlow “enjoyed 13 great years,” and despite “ups and downs,” are ending things “respectfully.” He goes on to thank Barlow for supporting him during a “terrible health crisis” in 2017. According to a 2018 interview with Atlanta’s Fox Five, Flair suffered ruptured intestines that year, which led to “hypoglycemic shock, sepsis, multi-organ failure,” his doctor told the news station. Health aside, Flair said the dissolution of his marriage was in part due to their schedules clashing from different projects. He ends his statement by wishing Barlow luck on her business ventures. Flair and Barlow exchanged vows in a Florida ceremony back in 2018. “Dreams do come true,” the couple told People at the time. At the time, Flair told the magazine Barlow was “the love of my life.”