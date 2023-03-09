WWE Wants to Legalize Betting on SCRIPTED Matches

CHEAT SHEET
WWE is reportedly talking to officials in Colorado and Michigan about the possibility of legalizing gambling on matches—the outcome of which are scripted. So how would that work? Well, CNBC reports that WWE is working with Ernst & Young to come up with a system where only a handful of people would know who wins the match and it would be kept as secret as Oscars results. Even the wrestlers would not know if they were supposed to win or lose until right before a match.