Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Back in Jail Despite Recently Welcoming Newborn
NOT AGAIN
Grace Kelley, the troubled daughter of country star Wynonna Judd, is back in prison, it was revealed Thursday. She was released from jail in December 2022—but was nabbed again by authorities on May 1, 2023 on charges of breaching a restraining order and violating her parole, according to The U.S. Sun. She is currently being held at Putnam County Jail in Tennessee, with a release date of Oct. 19, 2023. She was previously taken into custody on August 28, 2021, for a probation violation originating from a previous arrest in 2016 for meth manufacturing, selling, and possession. Although she was not scheduled to be released until 2024, she was let go early under supervision and the promise to participate in “cognitive-behavior programming, substance abuse treatment programming, release to halfway house, and community service work until employed.” Kelley was also pregnant while in jail and received a grant for temporary leave of absence on March 25, 2022, during which she gave birth and named her daughter Kaliyah Chanel.