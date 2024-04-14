Wynonna Judd’s Daughter: Mom Won’t Take My Calls From Jail

Country star Wynonna Judd’s jailed daughter has a lot of complaining to do. In a phone interview with the New York Post, Grace Kelley, 27, said her famous mom is giving her the cold shoulder and won’t answer her calls. “My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s–t,” she says. She also claims that the accusations against her for prostitution and indecent exposure are false and that cops treated her poorly. “My wrists are literally scabbed over from the restraint chair because they did it so tight on me because I was basically cussing all of them, telling them to go to hell because they had no reason to arrest me. When I go to court, all this shit will be dropped,” she said. Cops have said they did not know who Kelley was when they busted her, but she thinks she is being singled out because of her pedigree. “Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell,’” she told the Post. She also floated another explanation, which has to do with her grandmother, Naomi Judd, who died of suicide in 2022. “I don’t know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me,” Kelley said.
