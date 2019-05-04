Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi Not Seeking Re-Election in 2020

Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) announced Saturday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2020. The 75-year-old senator was first elected to senate in 1996, his retirement will conclude a 22-year-long career. “I have much to get done in the next year and a half,” he said in a statement released by his office. “I want to be able to focus on budget reform to get control of our national debt... I don’t want to be burdened with the distractions of a campaign.” Enzi, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has long been an outspoken fiscal conservative. He was a leading proponent of the GOP tax cut plan that passed in 2017. His seat is expected to remain Republican. Enzi’s departure could be taken by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who currently serves as a representative in Wyoming.