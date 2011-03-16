X Factor From Simon Cowell Announces L.A. Reid as First Judge

After months of rumors and his departure on Thursday as chairman of Island Def Jam Music Group, Fox has confirmed that L.A. Reid will be a judge on The X Factor. Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday Reid’s new gig was complete, making him the first of four anticipated judges on Cowell’s upcoming Fox singing-competition show. “L.A. Reid is one of the most celebrated music producers and songwriters of our time and knows exactly what it takes to find and nurture a global superstar,” Fox alternative president Mike Darnell said in a statement on Friday. “Not only does he have an insanely good eye for talent, but he also has the personality and savvy to go toe-to-toe with Simon Cowell, so I can’t wait to see those two music moguls together at The X Factor judges’ table.” The show awards the winner with a Sony Music recording contract worth $5 million, and, according to THR, Reid is also rumored to be getting a position at Sony Music.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED