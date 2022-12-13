The Soup Dumpling Experts at Xcj Have Struck Culinary Magic Once Again

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few things I enjoy in life more than a dumpling, especially soup dumplings. These bite-sized, savory, soupy dumplings deliver a level of indescribable umami satisfaction, and though I’ve tried to recreate this classic Chinese dish in my own kitchen, I have not yet succeeded at perfecting this decadent, doughy fare.

Thankfully, my efforts to create homemade soup dumplings have been put on hold for the time being. During the pandemic, I discovered an amazing line-up of authentic soup dumplings from Xiao Chi Jie—better known as XCJ—that have not only become one of my family’s weekly go-to meals, but have also won over countless other hungry consumers across the country.

During the pandemic, XCJ started freezing and shipping its restaurant’s popular chicken, pork, and shrimp and pork Chinese soup dumplings and quickly became a go-to option for all those dumpling-loving fiends out there—some 100,000 of them. All you need to create this soupy dish was a pot of boiling water, a steamer basket, and voilà; you have dinner ready in 10 minutes.

XCJ Frozen Soup Dumplings (50 Pc) Buy at Xiao Chi Jie $ 40 Free Shipping

Being that XCJ quickly asserted themselves as dumpling masters over the past few years, it was only a matter of time before they started venturing into a new frozen-food territory—this time with authentic Chinese noodle kits.

The newly released XCJ Noodles come in three different styles, spicy Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles, savory Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles, and my personal favorite, the creamy, slightly sweet Beijing Zha Jiang Noodles. If you’re struggling to choose what style to try first, there is also the option to choose the Noodle Variety Pack, a.k.a. The Lazy Susan, which features two packets each of the three noodle kits.

Unlike the soup dumplings, the noodles do require a little legwork to prepare—though nothing that will have you pulling out a cutting board. With all three noodle varieties, you start by boiling the individual sauce packets—encased in heat-safe, microwave-safe pouches—or around 5 minutes, then boiling your noodles for anywhere from 4 to 6 minutes. After boiling is complete, you combine the sauce, noodles, extra toppings, and there you have: dinner is served in under 15 minutes.

XCJ Noodle Pack—The Lazy Susan Pack Buy at Xiao Chi Jie $ 55 Free Shipping

So the real question is: do the XCJ Noodles live up to the prestige of their amazing dumpling predecessors? That all depends, of course, on what noodle kit you prefer. Of the three, my favorite was Beijing Zha Jiang Noodles, which are made with easy-to-devour wheat noodles and a thick, dark, soybean-based sauce. The creamy, slightly sweet sauce brought this dish to life and was something I couldn’t imagine a restaurant recreating any better if they tried.

On the other hand, I found the Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles’ sauce to be a tad bit oily, but that could be just a matter of preference over anything else. Overall, the combination of the sauce with the thin wheat noodles and the crunchy, delicious fried scallions makes for a very satisfying, filling dish, even with the absence of meat.

Being that I’m a bit spice-weary, I was initially intimidated by the Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles, but this noodle kit delivered big time on flavor profiles and wasn’t overpoweringly spicy—though it did have a kick to it. This classic, popular noodle dish is made with thin wheat noodles and the addition of a punchy–but-perfect spicy sesame-based sauce, which is made with an astounding 27 ingredients— including Sichuan peppercorns and chili oil. I was astounded at how well this dish pieced together in my kitchen, and the bold flavors cannot be underestimated. You’ll definitely fall in love with the Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles.

Beijing Zha Jiang Noodle Down from $48 Buy at Xiao Chi Jie $ 39 Free Shipping

While I would never let my freezer go without my favorite shrimp and pork soup dumplings, I’ll now have to start making some extra room for the XCJ noodles. Though I wasn’t all that versed on the different flavor profiles featured within these kits when I started making them, I’m impressed with how easily these authentic Chinese noodles came together in my kitchen at no time at all. I honestly don’t know of any other ready-made, frozen foods company that is as committed to authenticity and bold flavor profiles in Chinese cuisine as XCJ, and their noodle kits give me yet another great reason to stay home and eat without feeling like I’m sacrificing flavorful authentic fare. The only problem you’ll have is choosing your favorite noodle kit; the good news is they’re all amazing.

The Full XCJ Experience Bundle Down from $158 Buy at Xiao Chi Jie $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons,Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.