Yahoo, ABC News to Share Content

ABC News announced on Monday a new partnership with Yahoo to share news content and stories. While it's not a merger like the one between AOL and Huffington Post, the companies will report their traffic together. With 80 million unique visitors each month, Yahoo has more traffic than any news website (CNN has 75 million), while ABC, with between 20 million and 25 million, has generally trailed the other news brands in terms of Web visitors. The deal will also have ABC producing original shows for Yahoo News.