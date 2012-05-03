Yahoo Admits Mistake on CEO’s Bio

Despite asserting that he holds a computer science degree, Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson graduated from Stonehill College, a small school near Boston, with an accounting degree in 1979. The company had come under fire recently about the bio, which listed computer science as Thompson’s degree. The company released a statement saying that the error was inadvertent, and Thompson is “highly-qualified” to lead the company. That hasn’t quelled nervous investors, who are wondering whether Thompson was properly vetted for his job at the shaky Internet giant, which announced it was laying off 2,000 employees last month. Thompson, the former president of eBay’s PayPal division, also touted his supposed computer science credential when he was at that company.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10