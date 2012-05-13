Yahoo CEO to Resign: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson has stepped down from his post as a result of a controversy regarding his résumé, which had drawn fire for inaccuracies in recent weeks. Yahoo announced that Thompson, whose claims that he had a computer-science degree were called into question in an investor letter to the company’s board, would be stepping down swiftly. The company, moving swiftly, will replace him with Ross Levinsohn, Yahoo’s global-media head, as interim CEO. Fred Amoroso will become chairman of Yahoo's board.