Yahoo Cofounder Resigns

Jerry Yang is saying goodbye to the company he helped create 17 years ago. The 43-year-old Yahoo cofounder resigned from the board yesterday, as well as the boards of Yahoo Japan and Alibaba, which Yahoo has large stakes in. Though sources tell The Wall Street Journal that Yang's departure was voluntary, he has been under pressure for weeks. Some investors had questioned whether Yang—Yahoo's cofounder, director, former CEO, and a large shareholder—had a conflict of interest in trying to sell all or part of the company.