Yahoo Confirms Couric Hire

Welcome to Internet news, Katie. Don’t let us scare you. Katie Couric will join Yahoo News next year as a “global anchor,” Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer confirmed on Monday. Mayer called Couric “the face of Yahoo News” and would “lead a growing team of correspondents for Yahoo News who will cover the world’s most interesting stories and newsmakers.” It’s a huge step for Couric, who has made her entire career on broadcast television. Sources close to the deal said Couric will be paid millions, and she will continue to do her syndicated talk show Katie, but will no longer be an ABC News special correspondent.