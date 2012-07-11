CHEAT SHEET
    Yahoo To Name Ross Levinsohn CEO

    After burning through five chief executives in the past five years, Yahoo is now reportedly considering naming Ross Levinsohn as its next CEO. Levinsohn has served as the company’s acting chief since his predecessor Scott Thompson resigned in May over claims he had doctored his resume. Naming Levinsohn, a media veteran who views the company as a news organization, would signal a departure for Yahoo from its vision of maintaining itself as a tech giant. Yahoo’s board is expected to make an announcement as early as Wednesday afternoon.

