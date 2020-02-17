Yankees’ Brett Gardner Seeks Protection Order Against Obsessed Fan
The New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner asked a judge to keep an obsessed fan who calls herself his “future wife” away from him and his family. Gardner’s lawyer went to court Thursday for an order of protection against Gina Devasahayam, 46, and the Yankees want her banned from all ballparks. Security guards at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, have already been given her photo with orders not to let her through the gates or near Gardner, according to NJ.com.
Devasahayam sued Gardner, the Yankees, and the MLB last year after she was booted out of Yankee Stadium during a playoff game in October. She claimed that Gardner makes a “sad face” during home games when she does not attend and started going to games “because I see that Brett desires this.”