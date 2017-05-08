Yankees-Cubs Break Single-Game Strikeout Record

CHEAT SHEET
The Chicago Cubs at least have something to show for their 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees early Monday morning: two marks in Major League Baseball’s record books. A new single-game strikeout record of 48 was set during The Game That Would Not End, which, at 6 hours and 5 minutes, was MLB’s longest interleague game ever in terms of innings. The Yankees ended up beating the Cubs 5-4, to finish a sweep at Wrigley Field. “We’re going to grind out games,” said Yankee Aaron Hicks, who struck out four times and yet came through with a huge play in the final inning. “We’re going to fight to the end.” Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo said, “I know we lost, but you’ve got to try to have fun with it.”