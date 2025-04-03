Yankees Legend’s 14-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After Toxicology Report

New York Yankees legend Brett Gardner’s son died of carbon monoxide poisoning after inhaling “high levels” of the noxious gas in a hotel room, a toxicology report has confirmed.

Miller Gardner, 14, died suddenly on March 21 after developing a mysterious illness while on vacation in Costa Rica, which also affected other members of his family.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the family’s hotel room, located next to a mechanical room at the resort, had become contaminated with “high levels of carbon monoxide,” CRHOY reports.

“The toxicology results are in, and the carboxyhemoglobin test found a saturation of 64%. Concentrations above 50% are already lethal,” said Randall Zuniga, director of the investigative agency, in a statement.

It comes after the hotel, Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, initially denied the silent but lethal gas had been responsible for the teen’s death.

“The levels in the hotel room were non-existent and non-lethal. There was an error in this initial reporting,” the resort claimed on Tuesday, denying the finding of the toxicology report and telling the New York Post that carbon monoxide levels had not seeped into any of the guest’s rooms.

Initial theories were that Gardner had died of asphyxiation or through choking on vomit in his sleep, but these were ruled out by a coroner following an autopsy.

Other drug tests were conducted, including for fentanyl and other substances, which also came back negative, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported.

In an obituary posted on Tuesday, Gardner and his wife Jessica mourned the loss of their son and said they will “miss his smile that brought joy to all.”

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: New York Yankee Brett Gardner, his wife Jessica and sons attend the CCandy Children's Clothing Line Launch at MLB Fan Cave on August 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images) JP Yim/Getty Images

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years,” the family added. “The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together.”

“Miller’s time here was brief but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived.”

Gardner was an eighth grader who attended Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, South Carolina. Staff and students remember him as an active honor role student who excelled in football and baseball, and wore the number 11 on his uniform to pay tribute to his father’s stint with the Yankees.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort for comment.