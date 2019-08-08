CHEAT SHEET
THEY WILL COME
Yankees, White Sox to Play Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site
Major League Baseball is turning Field of Dreams into a reality. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game on Aug. 13, 2020, in the Iowa cornfields of the Dyersville farm site that served as the shooting location for the beloved 1989 movie. The match-up will be the first major league game ever played in the Hawkeye State. The two teams will face off in a temporary, 8,000-seat stadium that has yet to be built. Construction of the park is set to begin next week, more than 30 years since the movie premiered. According to plans, the ballpark will feature a pathway through a cornfield that fans will walk through before the corn clears revealing the mystical diamond. The game will be nationally broadcast on FOX at 7 p.m. ET. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.