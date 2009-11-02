Yankees Win Game 4

CHEAT SHEET
The Yankees stepped closer to their 27th championship Sunday night, as they beat the Phillies 7-4 in Game 4 of the World Series. The Bronx bombers now lead the series 3-1. With the game tied 4-4 at the top of the ninth inning, Alex Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run that opened the flood gates for the Yankees. As Rodriguez put it, "There's no question that I've never had a bigger hit." The Yankees could wrap up the series tonight with Game 5 in Philadelphia. Statistically, they are likely to persevere; of the 42 teams have been ahead 3-1 in the World Series, 36 went on to win.