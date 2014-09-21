Yemeni Government and Rebels Sign Deal

CHEAT SHEET
The Sunni-alligned Yemeni government and Shia Houthi rebels have signed an agreement to resolve the political clashes that have wreaked havoc on the country for weeks. The announcement came just hours after Yemeni Prime Minister Mohammed Basindwa resigned. Under the deal, the Houthi rebels and southern separatists will nominate a new prime minister in the next three days. Rebels have overrun the capital, and residents have complained of heavy shelling. On Sunday, rebels claimed they have seized control of government headquarters, key ministries, and state broadcasters. Yemen's Interior Minister had warned that "all members of the ministry not confront Ansarullah [rebels]." There have been a number of casualties, and hundreds have fled their homes. President Obama cited Yemen as a successful example of combatting terrorists without having U.S. boots on the ground in his speech earlier this month outlining his plan to fight ISIS.