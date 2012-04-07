Yemeni Gunmen Attack Airport

CHEAT SHEET
The buildings of Yemen’s main airport were riddled with anti-aircraft rounds Saturday as troops loyal to the country’s former president took down a control tower. Authorities shut down the airport as the gunmen laid siege to it with heavy weapons mounted on pickup trucks, surrounding the facility and driving away travelers. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi is struggling to free his government from the influence of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who gave up power in February. On Friday, Hadi fired several Saleh loyalists from government posts.