    YNW Melly, Awaiting Double Murder Trial, Denied Release From Prison After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

    STAYING PUT

    Blake Montgomery

    JERRITT CLARK/Getty

    YNW Melly, the chart-topping rapper behind “Murder on My Mind,” has been denied release from Florida prison as he awaits trial for a 2019 double homicide, TMZ reports. Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus at the beginning of the month and has been experiencing symptoms since. His lawyer argued that he should be released from jail for treatment while on house arrest, according to TMZ, but a judge has denied that request after his victims’ families opposed the release. 

    Read it at TMZ