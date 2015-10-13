Yoko: John Lennon Was Bisexual

CHEAT SHEET
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, Yoko Ono opened up about her late husband John Lennon’s sexuality and her concern for her own death after his assassination in 1980 by Mark David Chapman. The 82-year-old told Tim Teeman she thought Lennon had a “desire” to have sex with other men, but never did. “He said, ‘I don’t mind if there’s an incredibly attractive guy.’ It’s very difficult: They would have to be not just physically attractive, but mentally very advanced, too. And you can’t find people like that,” she said.