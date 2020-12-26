Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Netflix Series Co-Producer Dies in Shanghai After Drinking Poisoned Tea

    DASTARDLY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    André Helbig/Wikimedia Commons

    The founder of a Chinese entertainment company who was co-producing a Netflix series has died after drinking poisoned tea amid a corporate dispute. Lin Qi, 32, the CEO of Yoozoo Interactive, was reportedly in stable condition two days ago but died in the hospital on Friday. Bloomberg News says a suspect—reportedly an executive at Yoozoo—has been detained. Lin’s company owned the rights to a sci-fi book collection, The Three-Body Problem, and was developing it into a series for Netflix.

